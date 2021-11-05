Who are the top free agent second basemen available this offseason?

Marcus Semien bet on himself last winter when he signed a one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays. Following a 2021 season in which he set the record for the most home runs hit by a primary second baseman, Semien is about to see his bet pay off in a big way. His next team may move him back to shortstop, but he is listed at 2B here since that is where he played 147 games this season. That versatility should make Semien even more enticing on the open market. He is the top option at second base by leaps and bounds. The next best option is Chris Taylor, who can play just about anywhere while providing above-average offense.

Here is a list of noteworthy second basemen who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent second basemen

Marcus Semien: Toronto Blue Jays, 6.6 WAR, 31 years old

Chris Taylor: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.1 WAR, 31 years old

Cesar Hernandez: Chicago White Sox, 2.2 WAR, 32 years old

Leury Garcia: Chicago White Sox, 2.0 WAR, 31 years old

Josh Harrison: Oakland Athletics, 1.5 WAR, 34 years old

Matt Duffy: Chicago Cubs, 1.5 WAR, 31 years old

Donovan Solano: San Francisco Giants, 1.1 WAR, 34 years old

Jed Lowrie: Oakland Athletics, 0.9 WAR, 38 years old

Players with a 2022 option outstanding

Wilmer Flores (club option): San Francisco Giants, 1.2 WAR, 30 years old