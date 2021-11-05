Who are the top free agent shortstops available this offseason?

Here is the star position of MLB free agency in 2021-22. Some of the best players in baseball — Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Javier Baez — are all open for business this winter. You could certainly put Marcus Semien in that group, but since he was nearly exclusive at second base this past season, you can find him listed there. These players should all receive nine-figure contracts this offseason, and it would not be shocking if Correa or Seager land a deal that costs more than $300 million.

Here is a list of noteworthy shortstops who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent shortstops

Carlos Correa: Houston Astros, 5.8 WAR, 27 years old.

Corey Seager: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.7 WAR, 28 years old

Javier Baez: New York Mets, 3.6 WAR, 29 years old

Trevor Story: Colorado Rockies, 3.5 WAR, 29 years old

Chris Taylor: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.1 WAR, 31 years old

Jonathan Villar: New York Mets, 2.1 WAR, 31 years old

Freddy Galvis: Philadelphia Phillies, 1.6 WAR, 32 years old

Jose Iglesias: Boston Red Sox, 1.0 WAR, 32 years old