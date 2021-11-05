Who are the top free agent starting pitchers available this offseason?

This year’s free-agent class of starting pitchers is filled with question marks. Max Scherzer is the top guy on the board, but how many years and dollars do you give to a 37-year-old with a history of back problems? Will Robbie Ray be paid based on his Cy Young-worthy 2021 or more on his body of work, which is much more hit-or-miss? Might Clayton Kershaw or Zack Greinke retire? Will Carlos Rodon and Kevin Gausman be judged more on their All-Star-level first half or their so-so second half? And what does Justin Verlander have left in the tank at age 39 and coming off of Tommy John surgery? It’s going to be a fascinating ride during the offseason here.

Here is a list of noteworthy starting pitchers who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent starting pitchers

Max Scherzer: Los Angeles Dodgers, 5.4 WAR, 37 years old

Carlos Rodon: Chicago White Sox, 4.9 WAR, 29 years old

Kevin Gausman: San Francisco Giants, 4.8 WAR, 31 years old

Robbie Ray: Toronto Blue Jays, 3.9 WAR, 30 years old

Eduardo Rodriguez: Boston Red Sox, 3.8 WAR, 29 years old

Clayton Kershaw: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.4 WAR, 34 years old

Marcus Stroman: New York Mets, 3.4 WAR, 31 years old

Anthony DeSclafani: San Francisco Giants, 3.0 WAR, 32 years old

Steven Matz: Toronto Blue Jays, 2.8 WAR, 31 years old

Alex Wood: San Francisco Giants, 2.5 WAR, 31 years old

Alex Cobb: Los Angeles Angels, 2.5 WAR, 34 years old

Jon Gray: Colorado Rockies, 2.3 WAR, 30 years old

Tyler Anderson: Seattle Mariners, 2.1 WAR, 32 years old

Corey Kluber: New York Yankees, 1.5 WAR, 36 years old

Zack Greinke: Houston Astros, 1.3 WAR, 38 years old

Justiin Verlander: Houston Astros, 0.0 WAR (did not play), 39 years old

Players with 2022 option still outstanding

Johnny Cueto (club option): San Francisco Giants, 1.5 WAR, 36 years old