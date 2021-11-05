Who are the top free agent starting pitchers available this offseason?

This year’s free-agent class of starting pitchers is filled with question marks. Max Scherzer is the top guy on the board, but how many years and dollars do you give to a 37-year-old with a history of back problems? Will Robbie Ray be paid based on his Cy Young-worthy 2021 or more on his body of work, which is much more hit-or-miss? Might Clayton Kershaw or Zack Greinke retire? Will Carlos Rodon and Kevin Gausman be judged more on their All-Star-level first half or their so-so second half? And what does Justin Verlander have left in the tank at age 39 and coming off of Tommy John surgery? It’s going to be a fascinating ride during the offseason here.
Here is a list of noteworthy starting pitchers who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.
2022 MLB free agent starting pitchers
Max Scherzer: Los Angeles Dodgers, 5.4 WAR, 37 years old
Carlos Rodon: Chicago White Sox, 4.9 WAR, 29 years old
Kevin Gausman: San Francisco Giants, 4.8 WAR, 31 years old
Robbie Ray: Toronto Blue Jays, 3.9 WAR, 30 years old
Eduardo Rodriguez: Boston Red Sox, 3.8 WAR, 29 years old
Clayton Kershaw: Los Angeles Dodgers, 3.4 WAR, 34 years old
Marcus Stroman: New York Mets, 3.4 WAR, 31 years old
Anthony DeSclafani: San Francisco Giants, 3.0 WAR, 32 years old
Steven Matz: Toronto Blue Jays, 2.8 WAR, 31 years old
Alex Wood: San Francisco Giants, 2.5 WAR, 31 years old
Alex Cobb: Los Angeles Angels, 2.5 WAR, 34 years old
Jon Gray: Colorado Rockies, 2.3 WAR, 30 years old
Tyler Anderson: Seattle Mariners, 2.1 WAR, 32 years old
Corey Kluber: New York Yankees, 1.5 WAR, 36 years old
Zack Greinke: Houston Astros, 1.3 WAR, 38 years old
Justiin Verlander: Houston Astros, 0.0 WAR (did not play), 39 years old
Players with 2022 option still outstanding
Johnny Cueto (club option): San Francisco Giants, 1.5 WAR, 36 years old