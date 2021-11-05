Who are the top free agent relief pitchers available this offseason?

What can middle relievers do for your team? Just look at what the Atlanta Braves accomplished with a lot of help from setup men such as Tyler Matzek and A.J. Minter. No, neither was signed as a free agent last year, but it shows just how much of an impact can be made if you make the right decisions on players who will get you through the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Free-agent relievers such as Collin McHugh, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Corey Knebel could provide such an impact. If you are looking for the list of the best closers available this year, you can find that HERE.

Here is a list of noteworthy middle relievers who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent relief pitchers

Collin McHugh: Tampa Bay Rays, 1.8 WAR, 35 years old

Ryan Tepera: Chicago White Sox, 1.6 WAR, 34 years old

Aaron Loup: New York Mets, 1.6 WAR, 34 years old

Andrew Chafin: Oakland Athletics, 1.4 WAR, 32 years old

Daniel Hudson: San Diego Padres, 1.0 WAR, 35 years old

Jesse Chavez: Atlanta Braves, 1.0 WAR, 38 years old

Brad Boxberger: Milwuakee Brewers, 0.8 WAR, 34 years old

Corey Knebel: Los Angeles Dodgers, 0.6 WAR, 30 years old

Players with a 2022 option still outstanding

Jose Alvarez: San Francisco Giants, 1.0 WAR, 33 years old

Joe Kelly: Los Angeles Dodgers, 0.7 WAR, 34 years old