Who are the top free agent closers available this offseason?

Kenley Jansen leads a pretty stellar (but top-heavy) group of closers who are free agents heading into 2022. After some much-ballyhooed struggles during the early portions of the year, Jansen was absolutely dominant late in the season and during the playoffs. He is joined by Raisel Iglesias, Kendall Graveman and possibly Craig Kimbrel as well. Many MLB teams cycle through closers throughout the season, but there are a handful of good options available for any looking for stability at the back end of their bullpen.

Here is a list of noteworthy closers who are currently free agents. They are ordered by their 2021 FanGraphs WAR and will include their most recent team and their 2022 age. Any noteworthy players who have either a club option, a player option or a mutual option still outstanding will be included below as well. The decision deadline for all options is Sunday.

2022 MLB free agent closers

Raisel Iglesias: Los Angeles Angels, 2.0 WAR, 32 years old

Kenley Jansen: Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.8 WAR, 34 years old

Kendall Graveman: Houston Astros, 1.1 WAR, 31 years old

Mark Melancon: San Diego Padres, 1.1 WAR, 37 years old

Hector Neris: Philadelphia Phillies, 0.6 WAR, 33 years old

Adam Ottavino: Boston Red Sox, 0.5 WAR, 36 years old

Yimi Garcia: Houston Astros, 0.4 WAR, 31 years old

Alex Colome: Minnesota Twins, 0.1 WAR, 33 years old

Ian Kennedy: Philadelphia Phillies, 0.0 WAR, 37 years old

Brad Hand: New York Mets, -0.1 WAR, 32 years old

Players with 2022 option still outstanding

Craig Kimbrel (club option): Chicago White Sox, 2.2 WAR, 34 years old