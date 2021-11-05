How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the November 5th episode

With the World Series now over, Smackdown returns to Fox tonight for another live episode coming from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.

We’re already just over two weeks away from Survivor Series, so we’ll see how the blue brand continues the build to the WWE’s premier fall pay-per-view.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, November 5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The two most accomplished tag teams in the WWE for the last decade re-ignited their longtime rivalry last week as the New Day defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. These two teams are almost guaranteed to produce a great match every time and this certainly puts King Woods and Kofi Kingston in line for a title match in the near future. How will the new chapter of this rivalry play out with the Usos now part of the Bloodline this time around?

We’re seemingly on the road to a title match between Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks in the near future but a new challenger emerged last week in the form of Shotzi. She fought hard but was ultimately defeated by Charlotte in one-on-one action and Shotzi took her frustrations out by issuing a brutal attack on Banks after the match. It’s an interesting character turn for someone who’s still relatively new to the Smackdown roster, so we’ll see how they follow this up.

Finally, there’s still many questions surrounding the immediate direction of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Brock Lesnar has been written off television for the time being via suspension and we know that he’ll face either Big E. or Seth Rollins at Survivor Series. Perhaps a showdown with Drew McIntyre is on the horizon? We’ll see.