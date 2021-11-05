How to watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The Breeders’ Cup is the default championships of horse racing, and since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.
This year there are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.
The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.
This year’s races will be on November 5th and 6th at the gorgeous Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego, CA. “Where the turf meets the surf” is one of iconic horse racing venues in the world, and is the perfect host for this event for the second time.
How to watch
Both the NBC Sports Network and the horse racing channel TVG will broadcast all races in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday on NBC Sports from 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday from 2:30-8:00 p.m. You’ll be able to watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.
Friday, November 5th
There are five races on Friday, November 5th and all five are for two-year-old horses. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.
Juvenile Turf Sprint: 5:50 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added
Juvenile Fillies: 6:30 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added
Juvenile Fillies Turf: 7:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Juvenile: 7:50 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added
Juvenile Turf: 8:30 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Saturday, November 6th
On Saturday, November 6th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.
Filly & Mare Sprint: 3:05 p.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added
Turf Sprint: 3:40 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added
Dirt Mile: 4:19 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added
Filly & Mare Turf: 4:59 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added
Sprint: 5:38 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added
The Mile: 6:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added
Distaff: 7:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added
Breeders Cup Turf: 7:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added
Breeders Cup Classic: 8:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added
Odds
Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup.
2021 Breeders’ Cup Morning Line
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Trainer/Jockey
|Post Position
|Horse
|Odds
|Trainer/Jockey
|Juvenile Turf
|1
|Twilight Jet
|15-1
|Michael O'Callaghan / Leigh Roche
|2
|Kaufymaker
|12-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Jose Ortiz
|3
|Go Bears Go
|15-1
|David Loughnane / John Velazquez
|4
|Vertiginous
|20-1
|Brian Meehan / Javier Castellano
|5
|Hierarchy
|12-1
|Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
|6
|Twilight Gleaming
|4-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|7
|Armor
|6-1
|Richard Hannon / Ryan Moore
|8
|Averly Jane
|5-2
|Wesley A. Ward / Tyler Gaffalione
|9
|One Timer
|4-1
|Larry Rivelli / E. Baird
|10
|Time to Party
|15-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|11
|Derrynane
|12-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|12
|Run Curtis Run
|20-1
|Michael J. Maker / Luis Saez
|Juvenile Fillies
|1
|Desert Dawn
|20-1
|Philip D'Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
|2
|Hidden Connection
|5-2
|Bret Calhoun / Reylu Gutierrez
|3
|Sequist
|15-1
|Dallas Stewart / Junior Alvarado
|4
|Tarabi
|12-1
|Cherie DeVaux / Javier Castellano
|5
|Juju's Map
|5-2
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|6
|Echo Zulu
|4-5
|Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1
|Pizza Bianca
|5-1
|Christophe Clement / Jose Ortiz
|2
|Cairo Memories
|12-1
|Bob Hess / Kent Desormeaux
|3
|Cachet
|12-1
|George Boughey / Luis Saez
|4
|Turnerloose
|12-1
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|5
|Bubble Rock
|8-1
|Brad Cox / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|6
|Hello You
|10-1
|David Loughnane / John Velazquez
|7
|Consumer Spending
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Flavien Pratt
|8
|Sail By
|20-1
|Leah Gyarmati / Junior Alvarado
|9
|Koala Princess
|6-1
|Arnaud Delacour / Joel Rosario
|10
|Helens Well
|30-1
|Philip D'Amato / Umberto Rispoli
|11
|Haughty
|10-1
|Chad C. Brown / Tylre Gaffalione
|12
|Malavath
|8-1
|Francis-Henri Graffard / Ryan Moore
|13
|Mise En Scene
|6-1
|James Ferguson / Oisin Murphy
|14
|California Angel
|8-1
|George Leonard III / Rafael Bejarano
|Juvenile
|1
|Jack Christopher
|9-5
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|2
|Jasper Great
|15-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
|3
|Oviatt Class
|20-1
|J. Keith Desormeaux / Kent Desormeaux
|4
|Pappacap
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Joe Bravo
|5
|Double Thunder
|20-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / Flavien Pratt
|6
|American Sanctuary
|30-1
|Christopher Davis / Florent Geroux
|7
|Giant Game
|30-1
|Dale L. Romans / Joe Talamo
|8
|Barossa
|10-1
|Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
|9
|Pinehurst
|8-1
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|10
|Commandperformance
|5-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|11
|Tough to Tame
|30-1
|Christopher Davis / Sophie Doyle
|12
|Corniche
|5-2
|Bob Baffert / Mike Smith
|Juvenile Turf
|1
|Modern Games
|5-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|2
|Albahr
|6-1
|Charlie Appleby / Frankie Dettori
|3
|Dakota Gold
|8-1
|Danny Gargan / Luis Saez
|4
|Tiz the Bomb
|8-1
|Kenneth G. McPeek / Brian Hernandez, Jr.
|5
|Slipstream
|12-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|6
|Mackinnon
|8-1
|Doug F. O'Neill / Juan Hernandez
|7
|Great Max
|20-1
|Michael Bell / John Velazquez
|8
|Glounthaune
|12-1
|Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
|9
|Stolen Base
|20-1
|Michael J. Maker / Umberto Rispoli
|10
|Portfolio Company
|6-1
|Chad C. Brown / Flavien Prat
|11
|Grafton Street
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Credibility
|30-1
|Mark E. Casse / Mike Smith
|13
|Coinage
|15-1
|Mark E. Casse / Florent Geroux
|14
|Dubawi Legend
|4-1
|Hugo Palmer / James Doyle
|Filly and Mare Sprint
|1
|Proud Emma
|20-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|2
|Estilo Talentoso
|12-1
|Juan Arriagada / Jose Ortiz
|3
|Edgeway
|12-1
|John W. Sadler / Joel Rosario
|4
|Ce Ce
|4-1
|Michael W. McCarthy / Victor Espinoza
|5
|Gamine
|3-5
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|6
|Bella Sofia
|5-2
|Rudy Rodriguez / Luis Saez
|Turf Sprint
|1
|Glass Slippers
|6-1
|Kevin A. Ryan / Tom Eaves
|2
|Emaraaty Ana
|5-1
|Kevin A. Ryan / Andrea Atzeni
|3
|Golden Pal
|7-2
|Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|4
|Lieutenant Dan
|6-1
|Steven Miyadi / Geovanni Franco
|5
|Arrest Me Red
|12-1
|Wesley A. Ward / John Velazquez
|6
|A Case of You
|8-1
|Adrian McGuinness / Ronan Whelan
|7
|Charmaine's Mia
|30-1
|Philip D'Amato / Flavien Prat
|8
|Caravel
|20-1
|H. Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz
|9
|Kimari
|6-1
|Wesley A. Ward / Joel Rosario
|10
|Gear Jockey
|5-1
|George R. Arnold II / Jose Lezcano
|11
|Fast Boat
|12-1
|Joe Sharp / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Extravagant Kid
|12-1
|Brendan P. Walsh / Ryan Moore
|Dirt Mile
|1
|Silver State
|7-2
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|2
|Pingxiang
|12-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
|3
|Ginobili
|4-1
|Richard Baltas / Drayden Van Dyke
|4
|Jasper Prince
|30-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
|5
|Life Is Good
|4-5
|Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|6
|Restrainedvengence
|20-1
|Val Brinkerhoff / Edwin Maldonado
|7
|Snapper Sinclair
|12-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|8
|Eight Rings
|10-1
|Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
|Filly and Mare Turf
|1
|Going to Vegas
|12-1
|Richard Baltas / Umberto Rispoli
|2
|Pocket Square
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|3
|Acanella
|12-1
|Ger Lyons / Colin Keane
|4
|Rougir
|6-1
|Cedric Rossi / Maxime Guyon
|5
|Queen Supreme
|20-1
|Andrew Balding / James Doyle
|6
|Love
|4-1
|Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
|7
|War Like Goddess
|7-2
|William I. Mott / Julien Leparoux
|8
|Loves Only You
|4-1
|Yoshito Yahagi / Yuga Kawada
|9
|My Sister Nat
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|10
|Ocean Road
|20-1
|Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
|11
|Dogtag
|30-1
|Richard E. Mandella / Flavien Prat
|12
|Audarya
|5-1
|James R. Fanshawe / William Buick
|Sprint
|1
|Following Sea
|6-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
|2
|Jackie's Warrior
|6-5
|Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
|3
|C Z Rocket
|12-1
|Peter Miller / Florent Geroux
|4
|Matera Sky
|20-1
|Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
|5
|Aloha West
|8-1
|Wayne M. Catalano / Jose Ortiz
|6
|Firenze Fire
|10-1
|Kelly Breen / Tyler Gaffalione
|7
|Lexitonian
|20-1
|Jack Sisterson / Jose Lezcano
|8
|Special Reserve
|6-1
|Michael J. Maker / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|9
|Dr. Schivel
|4-1
|Mark Glatt / Flavien Prat
|Mile
|1
|Master of The Seas
|12-1
|Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
|2
|Smooth Like Strait
|10-1
|Michael W. McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli
|3
|Space Blues
|3-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|4
|Raging Bull
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|5
|Vin de Garde
|20-1
|Hideaki Fujiwara / Yuichi Fukunaga
|6
|Mo Forza
|5-1
|Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
|7
|In Love
|8-1
|Paulo H. Lobo / Alex Achard
|8
|Hit the Road
|15-1
|Dan Blacker / John Velazquez
|9
|Mother Earth
|8-1
|Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
|10
|Blowout
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
|11
|Got Stormy
|10-1
|Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
|12
|Pearls Galore
|12-1
|Paddy Twomey / Billy Lee
|13
|Casa Creed
|15-1
|William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
|14
|Ivar
|12-1
|Paulo H. Lobo / Joe Talamo
|Distaff
|1
|Private Mission
|8-1
|Bob Baffert / Flavient Prat
|2
|Royal Flag
|8-1
|Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
|3
|Malathaat
|4-1
|Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
|4
|Blue Stripe
|30-1
|Marcelo Polanco / Frankie Dettori
|5
|Clairiere
|12-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|6
|Letruska
|8-5
|Fausto Gutierrez / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|7
|Horologist
|30-1
|William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
|8
|Shedaresthedevil
|4-1
|Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
|9
|As Time Goes By
|15-1
|Bob Baffert / Luis Saez
|10
|Marche Lorraine
|30-1
|Yoshito Yahagi / Oisin Murphy
|11
|Dunbar Road
|15-1
|Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
|Turf
|1
|Rockemperor
|15-1
|Chad Brown / Javier Castellano
|2
|United
|20-1
|Richard Mandella / John Velazquez
|3
|Domestic Spending
|4-1
|Chad Brown / Flavien Prat
|4
|Astronaut
|20-1
|John Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
|5
|Tribhuvan
|20-1
|Chad Brown / Jose Ortiz
|6
|Acclimate
|20-1
|Phil D'Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
|7
|Walton Street
|8-1
|Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
|8
|Broome
|20-1
|Aidan O'Brien / Frankie Dettori
|9
|Sisfahan
|12-1
|Henk Grewe / Cristian Demuro
|10
|Yibir
|12-1
|Charlie Appleby / William Buick
|11
|Gufo
|8-1
|Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
|12
|Teona
|6-1
|Roger Varian / David Egan
|13
|Tarnawa
|9-5
|Dermot Weld / Colin Keane
|14
|Japan
|20-1
|Aidan O'Brien / Ryan Moore
|Classic
|1
|Tripoli
|15-1
|John W. Sadler / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|2
|Express Train
|20-1
|John A. Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
|3
|Hot Rod Charlie
|4-1
|Doug F. O'Neill / Flavien Prat
|4
|Essential Quality
|3-1
|Brad Cox / Luis Saez
|5
|Knicks Go
|5-2
|Brad Cox / Joel Rosario
|6
|Art Collector
|8-1
|William I. Mott / Mike Smith
|7
|Stilleto Boy
|30-1
|Ed J. Moger Jr. / Kent Desormeaux
|8
|Medina Spirit
|4-1
|Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
|9
|Max Player
|8-1
|Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.