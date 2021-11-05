 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The biggest weekend in horse racing is here. Here’s how to watch all of it.

By Collin Sherwin
Glass Slipper on track in preparation for the Breeders Cup at Del Mar Race Track on November 2, 2021 in Del Mar, California. Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images

The Breeders’ Cup is the default championships of horse racing, and since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.

This year there are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.

The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.

This year’s races will be on November 5th and 6th at the gorgeous Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego, CA. “Where the turf meets the surf” is one of iconic horse racing venues in the world, and is the perfect host for this event for the second time.

How to watch

Both the NBC Sports Network and the horse racing channel TVG will broadcast all races in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday on NBC Sports from 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday from 2:30-8:00 p.m. You’ll be able to watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Friday, November 5th

There are five races on Friday, November 5th and all five are for two-year-old horses. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.

Juvenile Turf Sprint: 5:50 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added

Juvenile Fillies: 6:30 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Fillies Turf: 7:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Juvenile: 7:50 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Turf: 8:30 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Saturday, November 6th

On Saturday, November 6th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.

Filly & Mare Sprint: 3:05 p.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added

Turf Sprint: 3:40 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added

Dirt Mile: 4:19 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Filly & Mare Turf: 4:59 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added

Sprint: 5:38 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added

The Mile: 6:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added

Distaff: 7:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added

Breeders Cup Turf: 7:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added

Breeders Cup Classic: 8:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added

Odds

Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup.

2021 Breeders’ Cup Morning Line

Post Position Horse Odds Trainer/Jockey
Post Position Horse Odds Trainer/Jockey
Juvenile Turf
1 Twilight Jet 15-1 Michael O'Callaghan / Leigh Roche
2 Kaufymaker 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / Jose Ortiz
3 Go Bears Go 15-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez
4 Vertiginous 20-1 Brian Meehan / Javier Castellano
5 Hierarchy 12-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
6 Twilight Gleaming 4-1 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
7 Armor 6-1 Richard Hannon / Ryan Moore
8 Averly Jane 5-2 Wesley A. Ward / Tyler Gaffalione
9 One Timer 4-1 Larry Rivelli / E. Baird
10 Time to Party 15-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
11 Derrynane 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
12 Run Curtis Run 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Luis Saez
Juvenile Fillies
1 Desert Dawn 20-1 Philip D'Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
2 Hidden Connection 5-2 Bret Calhoun / Reylu Gutierrez
3 Sequist 15-1 Dallas Stewart / Junior Alvarado
4 Tarabi 12-1 Cherie DeVaux / Javier Castellano
5 Juju's Map 5-2 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
6 Echo Zulu 4-5 Steve Asmussen / Joel Rosario
Juvenile Fillies Turf
1 Pizza Bianca 5-1 Christophe Clement / Jose Ortiz
2 Cairo Memories 12-1 Bob Hess / Kent Desormeaux
3 Cachet 12-1 George Boughey / Luis Saez
4 Turnerloose 12-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
5 Bubble Rock 8-1 Brad Cox / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
6 Hello You 10-1 David Loughnane / John Velazquez
7 Consumer Spending 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Pratt
8 Sail By 20-1 Leah Gyarmati / Junior Alvarado
9 Koala Princess 6-1 Arnaud Delacour / Joel Rosario
10 Helens Well 30-1 Philip D'Amato / Umberto Rispoli
11 Haughty 10-1 Chad C. Brown / Tylre Gaffalione
12 Malavath 8-1 Francis-Henri Graffard / Ryan Moore
13 Mise En Scene 6-1 James Ferguson / Oisin Murphy
14 California Angel 8-1 George Leonard III / Rafael Bejarano
Juvenile
1 Jack Christopher 9-5 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
2 Jasper Great 15-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
3 Oviatt Class 20-1 J. Keith Desormeaux / Kent Desormeaux
4 Pappacap 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Joe Bravo
5 Double Thunder 20-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Flavien Pratt
6 American Sanctuary 30-1 Christopher Davis / Florent Geroux
7 Giant Game 30-1 Dale L. Romans / Joe Talamo
8 Barossa 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
9 Pinehurst 8-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
10 Commandperformance 5-1 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
11 Tough to Tame 30-1 Christopher Davis / Sophie Doyle
12 Corniche 5-2 Bob Baffert / Mike Smith
Juvenile Turf
1 Modern Games 5-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick
2 Albahr 6-1 Charlie Appleby / Frankie Dettori
3 Dakota Gold 8-1 Danny Gargan / Luis Saez
4 Tiz the Bomb 8-1 Kenneth G. McPeek / Brian Hernandez, Jr.
5 Slipstream 12-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
6 Mackinnon 8-1 Doug F. O'Neill / Juan Hernandez
7 Great Max 20-1 Michael Bell / John Velazquez
8 Glounthaune 12-1 Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
9 Stolen Base 20-1 Michael J. Maker / Umberto Rispoli
10 Portfolio Company 6-1 Chad C. Brown / Flavien Prat
11 Grafton Street 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
12 Credibility 30-1 Mark E. Casse / Mike Smith
13 Coinage 15-1 Mark E. Casse / Florent Geroux
14 Dubawi Legend 4-1 Hugo Palmer / James Doyle
Filly and Mare Sprint
1 Proud Emma 20-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
2 Estilo Talentoso 12-1 Juan Arriagada / Jose Ortiz
3 Edgeway 12-1 John W. Sadler / Joel Rosario
4 Ce Ce 4-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Victor Espinoza
5 Gamine 3-5 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
6 Bella Sofia 5-2 Rudy Rodriguez / Luis Saez
Turf Sprint
1 Glass Slippers 6-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Tom Eaves
2 Emaraaty Ana 5-1 Kevin A. Ryan / Andrea Atzeni
3 Golden Pal 7-2 Wesley A. Ward / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
4 Lieutenant Dan 6-1 Steven Miyadi / Geovanni Franco
5 Arrest Me Red 12-1 Wesley A. Ward / John Velazquez
6 A Case of You 8-1 Adrian McGuinness / Ronan Whelan
7 Charmaine's Mia 30-1 Philip D'Amato / Flavien Prat
8 Caravel 20-1 H. Graham Motion / Jose Ortiz
9 Kimari 6-1 Wesley A. Ward / Joel Rosario
10 Gear Jockey 5-1 George R. Arnold II / Jose Lezcano
11 Fast Boat 12-1 Joe Sharp / Tyler Gaffalione
12 Extravagant Kid 12-1 Brendan P. Walsh / Ryan Moore
Dirt Mile
1 Silver State 7-2 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
2 Pingxiang 12-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
3 Ginobili 4-1 Richard Baltas / Drayden Van Dyke
4 Jasper Prince 30-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuichi Fukunaga
5 Life Is Good 4-5 Todd A. Pletcher / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
6 Restrainedvengence 20-1 Val Brinkerhoff / Edwin Maldonado
7 Snapper Sinclair 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
8 Eight Rings 10-1 Bob Baffert / Juan Hernandez
Filly and Mare Turf
1 Going to Vegas 12-1 Richard Baltas / Umberto Rispoli
2 Pocket Square 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
3 Acanella 12-1 Ger Lyons / Colin Keane
4 Rougir 6-1 Cedric Rossi / Maxime Guyon
5 Queen Supreme 20-1 Andrew Balding / James Doyle
6 Love 4-1 Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
7 War Like Goddess 7-2 William I. Mott / Julien Leparoux
8 Loves Only You 4-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Yuga Kawada
9 My Sister Nat 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
10 Ocean Road 20-1 Hugo Palmer / Oisin Murphy
11 Dogtag 30-1 Richard E. Mandella / Flavien Prat
12 Audarya 5-1 James R. Fanshawe / William Buick
Sprint
1 Following Sea 6-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
2 Jackie's Warrior 6-5 Steven M. Asmussen / Joel Rosario
3 C Z Rocket 12-1 Peter Miller / Florent Geroux
4 Matera Sky 20-1 Hideyuki Mori / Yuga Kawada
5 Aloha West 8-1 Wayne M. Catalano / Jose Ortiz
6 Firenze Fire 10-1 Kelly Breen / Tyler Gaffalione
7 Lexitonian 20-1 Jack Sisterson / Jose Lezcano
8 Special Reserve 6-1 Michael J. Maker / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
9 Dr. Schivel 4-1 Mark Glatt / Flavien Prat
Mile
1 Master of The Seas 12-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
2 Smooth Like Strait 10-1 Michael W. McCarthy / Umberto Rispoli
3 Space Blues 3-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick
4 Raging Bull 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
5 Vin de Garde 20-1 Hideaki Fujiwara / Yuichi Fukunaga
6 Mo Forza 5-1 Peter Miller / Flavien Prat
7 In Love 8-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Alex Achard
8 Hit the Road 15-1 Dan Blacker / John Velazquez
9 Mother Earth 8-1 Aidan P. O'Brien / Ryan Moore
10 Blowout 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
11 Got Stormy 10-1 Mark E. Casse / Tyler Gaffalione
12 Pearls Galore 12-1 Paddy Twomey / Billy Lee
13 Casa Creed 15-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
14 Ivar 12-1 Paulo H. Lobo / Joe Talamo
Distaff
1 Private Mission 8-1 Bob Baffert / Flavient Prat
2 Royal Flag 8-1 Chad C. Brown / Joel Rosario
3 Malathaat 4-1 Todd A. Pletcher / John Velazquez
4 Blue Stripe 30-1 Marcelo Polanco / Frankie Dettori
5 Clairiere 12-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.
6 Letruska 8-5 Fausto Gutierrez / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
7 Horologist 30-1 William I. Mott / Junior Alvarado
8 Shedaresthedevil 4-1 Brad Cox / Florent Geroux
9 As Time Goes By 15-1 Bob Baffert / Luis Saez
10 Marche Lorraine 30-1 Yoshito Yahagi / Oisin Murphy
11 Dunbar Road 15-1 Chad C. Brown / Jose Ortiz
Turf
1 Rockemperor 15-1 Chad Brown / Javier Castellano
2 United 20-1 Richard Mandella / John Velazquez
3 Domestic Spending 4-1 Chad Brown / Flavien Prat
4 Astronaut 20-1 John Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
5 Tribhuvan 20-1 Chad Brown / Jose Ortiz
6 Acclimate 20-1 Phil D'Amato / Ricardo Gonzalez
7 Walton Street 8-1 Charlie Appleby / James Doyle
8 Broome 20-1 Aidan O'Brien / Frankie Dettori
9 Sisfahan 12-1 Henk Grewe / Cristian Demuro
10 Yibir 12-1 Charlie Appleby / William Buick
11 Gufo 8-1 Christophe Clement / Joel Rosario
12 Teona 6-1 Roger Varian / David Egan
13 Tarnawa 9-5 Dermot Weld / Colin Keane
14 Japan 20-1 Aidan O'Brien / Ryan Moore
Classic
1 Tripoli 15-1 John W. Sadler / Irad Ortiz, Jr.
2 Express Train 20-1 John A. Shirreffs / Victor Espinoza
3 Hot Rod Charlie 4-1 Doug F. O'Neill / Flavien Prat
4 Essential Quality 3-1 Brad Cox / Luis Saez
5 Knicks Go 5-2 Brad Cox / Joel Rosario
6 Art Collector 8-1 William I. Mott / Mike Smith
7 Stilleto Boy 30-1 Ed J. Moger Jr. / Kent Desormeaux
8 Medina Spirit 4-1 Bob Baffert / John Velazquez
9 Max Player 8-1 Steven M. Asmussen / Ricardo Santana, Jr.

