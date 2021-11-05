How to watch the 2021 Breeders’ Cup: List of races, morning line odds, and more

The Breeders’ Cup is the default championships of horse racing, and since 1984 the best thoroughbreds from around the world take a weekend for the biggest purses in the sport.

This year there are 14 races, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday, and nine races for fillies, mares, geldings, and all others three-years-old and up on Saturday.

The biggest race in America outside the Triple Crown is the Breeders’ Cup Classic, a Grade I stakes race with a whopping $6 million added to the purse.

This year’s races will be on November 5th and 6th at the gorgeous Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in San Diego, CA. “Where the turf meets the surf” is one of iconic horse racing venues in the world, and is the perfect host for this event for the second time.

How to watch

Both the NBC Sports Network and the horse racing channel TVG will broadcast all races in the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships. Coverage begins on Friday on NBC Sports from 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday from 2:30-8:00 p.m. You’ll be able to watch a live stream at NBC Sports Live.

Friday, November 5th

There are five races on Friday, November 5th and all five are for two-year-old horses. All races are Grade I stakes except for the Juvenile Turf Sprint, which is Grade II.

Juvenile Turf Sprint: 5:50 p.m. ET, 5/8 of a mile, $1 million added

Juvenile Fillies: 6:30 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Fillies Turf: 7:10 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Juvenile: 7:50 p.m. ET, 1 1/16 miles, $2 million added

Juvenile Turf: 8:30 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Saturday, November 6th

On Saturday, November 6th there are the nine Breeders Cup races for the world championships of thoroughbred horse racing. All races are Grade I stakes races.

Filly & Mare Sprint: 3:05 p.m. ET, 7/8 mile, $1 million added

Turf Sprint: 3:40 p.m. ET, 5/8 mile, $1 million added

Dirt Mile: 4:19 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $1 million added

Filly & Mare Turf: 4:59 p.m. ET, 1 3/8 miles, $2 million added

Sprint: 5:38 p.m. ET, 3/4 mile, $2 million added

The Mile: 6:20 p.m. ET, 1 mile, $2 million added

Distaff: 7:00 p.m. ET, 1 1/8 miles, $2 million added

Breeders Cup Turf: 7:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/2 miles, $4 million added

Breeders Cup Classic: 8:40 p.m. ET, 1 1/4 miles, $6 million added

Odds

Here is the complete list of morning line odds for both days of the 2021 Breeders’ Cup.