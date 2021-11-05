Connor Bazelak injury: Missouri QB expected to miss Week 10 vs. Georgia

The Missouri Tigers travel to face the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and they’re expected to be missing one of their most important players. Quarterback Connor Bazelak is listed as questionable for the game with a soft tissue lower body injury, and now Pete Thamel is reporting he is not expected to play this weekend.

Brady Cook is listed as Bazelak’s backup and freshman Tyler Macon is listed as third string. Thamel is reporting both quarterbacks are expected to see playing time against Georgia. Bazelak is currently fourth in the SEC in passing yards and ninth in QB rating. He has completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,138 passing yards, with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Macon and Cook have thrown for a combined 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia opened as a 39-point favorite when lines dropped on Sunday. They are a 39.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Friday morning. A blowout was expected regardless of who plays.