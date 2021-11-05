Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams could happen on Jake Paul-Tommy Fury undercard

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are scheduled to fight on December 18, and the undercard could feature a bizarre, but potentially intereting matchup. Shams Charania is reporting former NBA All-Star Deron Williams is going to be on the card and maybe retired NFL running back Frank Gore could be a potential opponent.

Williams vs. Gore sounds bizarre at first glance, but both fighters have had interest in combat sports for some time. Williams has an ownership stake in a Dallas-based MMA gym and has long talked about his love of MMA.

On the other side of this, Gore has used boxing as part of his training regimen for nearly a decade. In early September, Ian Rapoport reported that Gore was eyeing a boxing career as he wrapped up his NFL career.

Gore has been working on getting a fight together, and this matchup could be a solid testing ground for both athletes. They both seem to take combat sports seriously and remain in solid shape. Williams stands 6’3 while Gore might be 5’9 at best, so there would be a height/length advantage. However, Gore is also built like a refrigerator, so he might be able to have some success working his way inside against Williams.