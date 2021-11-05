Jeff Wilson could be activated from PUP to play in Week 9 vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday and they might have another offensive weapon back in place. General manager John Lynch said in his regular Friday radio interview that there’s a chance the team will activate running back Jeff Wilson from the PUP list, per Matt Maiocco.

Wilson opened training camp on the PUP list after meniscus surgery. The team opened his practice window on Monday and have 21 days to get him back onto the active roster.

Fantasy football implications

There’s a decent chance this is a bit of gamesmanship, but it is worth noting that current starter Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a rib injury. He sat out Wednesday’s Week 9 practice and was limited on Thursday. JaMycal Hasty and Trey Sermon are both available, but if Mitchell ends up unable to go on Sunday or even is just limited, Wilson could find his way back into the mix.

Wilson is worth rostering but not starting this weekend. He has primarily been the team’s second- or third-string running back, but he’s proven effective when he gets a chance. Last season, he closed the season with at least one touchdown in four straight games, had 183 rushing yards in a December game against Arizona, and had a three-touchdown game in October against New England. He’s got tremendous upside and given the absence of Raheem Mostert, could very well be the starter before the season ends.