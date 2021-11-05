 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

49ers to activate George Kittle off IR for Week 9, per Kyle Shanahan

We break down the news that 49ers TE George Kittle could be back in Week 9.

By Chinmay Vaidya Updated
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on October 3, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 28-21.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

UPDATE: Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday afternoon that the team is going to activate George Kittle off injured reserve this weekend to face the Cardinals.

The San Francisco 49ers look to grab back-to-back victories when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The 49ers are optimistic they’ll get star tight end George Kittle back after the pass catcher had a stint on injured reserve. In this pivotal NFC West clash, the tight end would be a big difference for San Francisco.

Fantasy football implications

Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league, and is an automatic starter if he takes the field. The 49ers will need to keep pace with Arizona’s offense, so there’s a good chance Kittle gets significant opportunities in his return. Tight end is a position of scarcity, so having Kittle back is sure to be a boost for fantasy mangers who were struggling when he was injured. Even with Deebo Samuel having a breakout season, Kittle remains a big threat in the passing game for the 49ers.

More From DraftKings Nation