49ers to activate George Kittle off IR for Week 9, per Kyle Shanahan

UPDATE: Kyle Shanahan announced on Friday afternoon that the team is going to activate George Kittle off injured reserve this weekend to face the Cardinals.

The San Francisco 49ers look to grab back-to-back victories when they face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9. The 49ers are optimistic they’ll get star tight end George Kittle back after the pass catcher had a stint on injured reserve. In this pivotal NFC West clash, the tight end would be a big difference for San Francisco.

#49ers notes:

* John Lynch says team will have to make "some decisions going forward" after Dee Ford's latest back flare-up.

(Note: 49ers traded for a pass rusher Tuesday)

* Lynch optimistic George Kittle will return Sundayhttps://t.co/FKoRAok330 pic.twitter.com/thBycRwPVd — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) November 5, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Kittle is one of the best tight ends in the league, and is an automatic starter if he takes the field. The 49ers will need to keep pace with Arizona’s offense, so there’s a good chance Kittle gets significant opportunities in his return. Tight end is a position of scarcity, so having Kittle back is sure to be a boost for fantasy mangers who were struggling when he was injured. Even with Deebo Samuel having a breakout season, Kittle remains a big threat in the passing game for the 49ers.