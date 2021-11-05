Who did Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant each last fight? Who has beaten or drawn Canelo in 59 professional fights?

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant face off on Saturday, November 6 in Las Vegas to crown an undisputed super middleweight champ. Canelo is putting his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring titles on the line while Plant will put his IBF title on the line. The fight is expected to get going sometime after midnight ET.

Canelo Álvarez fight history

This is only Canelo’s fifth fight at 168 pounds and he has dominated thus far. His most recent fight was against Billy Joe Saunders on May 8th. That fight was for Saunders’ WBO title and Canelo won the fight when Saunders retired after the eighth round. At the time if the stoppage Canelo was leading on the score cards by scores of 78-74 (on two) and 77-75. Saunders suffered a fracture to his orbital bone and has since started considering career retirement.

Prior to that, Canelo quickly cleaned out the rest of the super middleweight division. He debuted at 168 with a third round TKO of Rocky Fielding in 2018 to win the WBA title. He gave that title up to fight a middleweight title fight and then a light heavyweight title fight in 2019. He returned to super middleweight in 2020 with a unanimous decision win over Callum Smith to claim the WBA, WBC, and The Ring titles. He retained them with a third round retirement of Avni Yıldırım in February 2021.

Canelo now sits at 56-1-2 over his now 16-year career. He’s won major titles at junior middleweight, middleweight, super middleweight, and light heavyweight during his career. His lone loss came in a title bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mayweather won a majority decision to capture Canelo’s WBC and The Ring junior middleweight titles. Two judges scored it in Mayweather’s favor (116-112 and 117-111) and one judge scored it a 114-114 draw.

Canelo’s two draws are split far apart. The first draw came in his fifth career fight, which was a welterweight bout against Jorge Juarez. The four-round fight was on June 20, 2006 and the judges scored it 39-37 Canelo, 39-37 Juarez, and a 38-38 draw.

The second draw came September 16, 2017 against Gennadiy Golovkin in the first of two bouts at middleweight. That fight saw scores of 115-113 GGG, 118-110 Canelo, and a 114-114 draw. A year later, the two fought a rematch and Canelo won a majority decision with two scores of 115-113 for Canelo and a 114-114 draw.

Caleb Plant fight history

Plant comes into the fight with a 21-0 record over the course of a seven-year career. He has fought his career at super middleweight, giving him more experience at the weight than Canelo. Of course, Canelo has slightly more championship experience.

Plant’s last fight came on January 30, 2021 when he beat Caleb Truax to retain his IBF title. It was an entirely one-sided bout with all three judges scoring the fight 120-108 for Plant. That means he swept all 12 rounds.

Plant first claimed his IBF title on January 13, 2019. He won a unanimous decision over José Uzcátegui in Los Angeles. Plant made a pair of title defenses before his fight against Truax. He beat Mike Lee via third-round TKO on July 20, 2019 and beat Vincent Feigenbutz via tenth-round TKO on February 15, 2020.