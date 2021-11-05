 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ben Roethlisberger limited in practice on Friday of Week 9

We break down the news that Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practice on Friday with a shoulder injury.

By Nick Simon
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a new ailment added to the injury report on Friday with a right shoulder injury and was limited in practice. He is also dealing with hip and pectoral injuries.

There’s no official word of his status for the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears as of now and given that it’s a Monday night game, we probably won’t get a designation until Saturday or Sunday.

The longtime Steelers QB hasn’t been explosive this season but has put up decent numbers as of late. In Pittsburgh’s three-game winning streak, he has thrown for748 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in that span.

Fantasy football implications

As of now, I’d anticipate Roethlisberger to be good-to-go for Monday. If that’s not the case and he has to sit out, Mason Rudolph would be his backup. Regardless of his status, brace for Najee Harris to play a big role on both the field and for fantasy lineups this week.

