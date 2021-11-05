Ben Roethlisberger limited in practice on Friday of Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had a new ailment added to the injury report on Friday with a right shoulder injury and was limited in practice. He is also dealing with hip and pectoral injuries.

The right shoulder injury is new for QB BenRoethlisberger. Wasn’t on the injury report yesterday, and kept him limited today.



He was also limited yesterday, but with the extra day of practice this week, that’s not out of the ordinary. pic.twitter.com/LuFmmkeXkT — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 5, 2021

There’s no official word of his status for the team’s Week 9 matchup with the Chicago Bears as of now and given that it’s a Monday night game, we probably won’t get a designation until Saturday or Sunday.

The longtime Steelers QB hasn’t been explosive this season but has put up decent numbers as of late. In Pittsburgh’s three-game winning streak, he has thrown for748 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions in that span.

Fantasy football implications

As of now, I’d anticipate Roethlisberger to be good-to-go for Monday. If that’s not the case and he has to sit out, Mason Rudolph would be his backup. Regardless of his status, brace for Najee Harris to play a big role on both the field and for fantasy lineups this week.