A.J. Brown questionable for Week 9 after missing practice Friday

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown is officially questionable to play in Sunday’s Week 9 contest against the Los Angeles Rams after missing practice Friday. Brown is dealing with a knee injury and has been a strong producer for the Titans in the last four weeks. His absence would be a big blow to Tennessee’s hopes, especially with Derrick Henry already out for most of the season.

Fantasy football implications

If Brown does suit up, he’s worth starting given his tremendous outings over the last four games. If the wide receiver ultimately cannot go, look for the Titans to get other skill players more involved. Jeremy McNichols becomes a better fantasy option if Brown is unable to play, although it seems likely the receiver will be able to go given the contest is Sunday evening. Managers should be ready with a backup plan in case the Titans end up ruling Brown out.