PJ Washington suffers hyperextended elbow, will miss at least two games

The Charlotte Hornets have downgraded PJ Washington to out Friday against the Kings, saying the forward suffered hyperextension in his elbow Wednesday against the Warriors. Washington will miss at least two games and should be re-evaluated next week. The forward was dealing with nagging injuries prior to this recent setback.

PJ Washington injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Washington was getting some minutes on the court, but not enough to make a substantial fantasy impact. In his absence, expect more run for Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges. The Hornets want to be as positionless as possible, so the two swingmen are likely to absorb Washington’s minutes.

Betting impact

Washington is a good player and a contributor in Charlotte’s rotation, even if he doesn’t move the needle in fantasy lineups much. This does bring the Hornets down slightly but they’re still going to be favored against the Kings Friday. It might be wise to bet against Charlotte when the Hornets face the Clippers Sunday.