Jaylen Brown ruled out Saturday vs. Mavericks

The Celtics small forward is dealing with a hamstring injury. We break down the fantasy basketball and betting implications.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat
Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Miami Heat on November 4, 2021 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have ruled small forward Jaylen Brown out for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a hamstring injury. Brown is one of the top players on the team, averaging 25.6 points per game this season.

Jaylen Brown injury: Fantasy basketball impact

Brown’s absence will elevate Jayson Tatum slightly, while also giving a boost to Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart. You don’t make up 25 points per game with just one guy, although Tatum will likely be absorbing most of Brown’s shot attempts. The Celtics have not had great chemistry so far, holding a players-only meeting recently. Brown’s absence won’t help matters in that regard.

Betting impact

This injury likely swings the lines towards Dallas, even with Tatum on the floor. Luka Doncic is an MVP candidate and Kristaps Porzingis appears to be healthy after dealing with a back injury. Brown’s absence means the Mavericks will be the safer team to back when it comes to wagers.

