Phil Jurkovec to start for Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

The Boston College Eagles will get a big boost tonight against the Virginia Tech Hokies with starting QB Phil Jurkovec expected to be back in the lineup. Jurkovec underwent hand surgery in September and was potentially out for the season but he’ll take the field in Friday’s ACC showdown.

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec, who underwent hand surgery on Sept. 13, will start tonight vs. Virginia Tech, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. W/out Jurkovec, feared to be out all season after the injury Sept. 11 vs. UMass, the Eagles were 2-4, including four straight losses — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 5, 2021

Jurkovec threw for 303 yards and three touchdown in Boston College’s opening win over Colgate before suffering his injury against UMass in Week 2. The Eagles have gone 3-4 in Jurkovec’s absence, including the win over UMass.

Boston College is a 1-point underdog against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but is -105 on the moneyline. Virginia Tech is -115, with the total set at 50.5.

This is not a great development for the Hokies and Justin Fuente, who is squarely on the hot seat after some disappointing results and collapses in the fourth quarter. Virginia Tech is still in contention for a bowl game, so Jurkovec coming back doesn’t bode well for them in this matchup. Let’s see how the BC starter fares in his return to action against an ACC foe.