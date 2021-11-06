Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant card: Full undercard for super middleweight title fight

Saturday evening brings arguably the biggest fight of the year when Canelo Álvarez faces Caleb Plant to crown an undisputed super middleweight champ. Álvarez is putting his WBC, WBO, and WBA titles on the line while Plant is putting his IBF title up for grabs. Barring a draw, the winner will be the first undisputed champ of the four-belt weight class at 168 pounds.

The main event is expected to get underway right around midnight ET. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET. The full card will air via Showtime PPV.

This card is being sold entirely on the back of Canelo vs. Plant. It’s a massive fight and the promoters have not bothered filling out the undercard with overly compelling fights. The most notable is another super middleweight bout, between Anthony Dirrell and Marcos Hernandez. Dirrell held the WBC title for seven months in 2019 before losing it to David Benavidez. Dirrell is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hernandez is a +290 underdog.

DK is currently offering odds on three other fights on the card. Elvis Rodriguez is a -230 favorite against Juan Pablo Romero, Rances Berthelemy is a -4000 favorite against Gustavo David Vittori, and Rey Vargas is a -1600 favorite against Leonardo Baez.

Full Card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant