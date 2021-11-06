How much are Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant getting paid for Saturday night’s super middleweight bout

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant face off on Saturday to become the undisputed champion of the super middleweight division. Any Canelo fight is high profile, but this one is especially so as he looks to finish off cleaning out the division.

This is a big money for fight both boxers. Canelo is due to earn a guaranteed $40 million while also claiming 60% of PPV proceeds, per multiple reports. Plant is slated to earn a guaranteed $10 million plus 40% of PPV proceeds.

Canelo earned an estimated $35 million for beating Billy Joe Saunders in his last fight. He’s quick worked his way up the financial ladder in recent years. A decade ago he made a reported $1 million for his fight against Kermit Citron. His first fight with eight-figure earnings came in 2018 when he made an estimated $15 million for his first super middleweight fight, against Rocky Fielding.

Plant is making far and away his largest purse. In his last fight, against Caleb Truax, he made $750,000 in guaranteed money. Canelo opponents have done well for themselves even if they are more likely than not to lose. In the Canelo-Saunders fight, the challenger earned an estimated $8 million, per Mike Coppinger.