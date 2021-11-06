Canelo vs. Plant fight time: What time will fight start on November 6

The super middleweight division is on display Saturday evening, and it will be a late night for fight fans. Canelo Álvarez will face off against Caleb Plant to crown the first undisputed super middleweight champion of the four-belt era. Álvarez holds the WBO, WBC, and WBA titles while Plant is the IBF title-holder.

The main event is going to be a late one on Showtime PPV. The two fighters are likely to make their way to the ring at or after midnight ET. This will all probably be over by 12:30 or 12:45. Canelo is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Plant is a +600 underdog. The round total is 9.5 with the under priced to -115.

Canelo enters the fight with a 56-1-2 record but this is only his sixth fight in the super middleweight division. The one-time junior middleweight and middleweight champ made his super middleweight debut with a third-round TKO of Rocky Fielding in December 2018 to claim the WBA title. He was holding that belt plus most of the middleweight titles and then also added a light heavyweight title in 2019. However, in 2020 he made a permanent move to super middleweight. He beat Callum Smith in December 2020 to claim the WBA, WBC and The Ring titles. He added the WBO title with a win over Billy Joe Saunders this past May.

Now he faces Plant, who is the IBF champ. He beat José Uzcátegui via unanimous decision to win the IBF title. He has three successful defenses under his belt, most recently with a unanimous decision win over Caleb Truax this past January.

Meanwhile, the undercard will get going at 9 p.m. and is capped by Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez. Dirrell, a former super middleweight titlist is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hernandez is a +290 underdog.

Full Card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant