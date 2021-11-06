 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Canelo vs. Plant live stream: How to watch super middleweight title bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action this Saturday, November 6 as Canelo Álvarez battles Caleb Plant. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo
WBA, WBO, WBC and The Ring super middleweight title holder Canelo Alvarez boxes during his media workout at Canelo’s Gym on October 20, 2021 in San Diego, California. Photo by Matt Thomas/Getty Images

It’s fight night in Las Vegas and we get a big one. Canelo Álvarez will face off against Caleb Plant to crown the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. This will mark the first time in the four-belt era we’ll see undisputed champ at 168 pounds.

The card gets going at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV. Canelo and Plant are expected to make their ring walks sometime after midnight. It’s going to be a late night, but this fight is a must-watch for any boxing fan. Canelo is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Plant is a +600 underdog. The round total is 9.5 with the under priced to -115.

On the other hand, the undercard is nothing special. If you’re paying for this fight I suppose you’ve spent the money so you might as well watch. But if you’d rather relax a bit and then catch the main event, you’re probably not going to miss out on much. The most notable bout is Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, simply because Dirrell is a former super middleweight titleholder. Dirrell is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hernandez is a +290 underdog.

If you choose to skip on the undercard, just get around your TV (or live stream) by a little after 11 p.m. That should be fine to catch the megafight at super middleweight.

Full Card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant

  • Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, for Alvarez’s WBC, WBO, WBA super middleweight titles, and Plant’s IBF title
  • Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Rey Vargas vs. Leonardo Baez, 10 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Elvis Rodriguez vs. Juan Pablo Romero, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Jose Manuel Gomez vs. Jose Antonio Meza, junior lightweight
  • Joselito Velazquez vs. Gilberto Mendoza, flyweight
  • Jan Salvatierra vs. Fernando Diaz, super flyweight

