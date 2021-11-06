Canelo vs. Plant live stream: How to watch super middleweight title bout via live online stream

It’s fight night in Las Vegas and we get a big one. Canelo Álvarez will face off against Caleb Plant to crown the undisputed super middleweight champion of the world. This will mark the first time in the four-belt era we’ll see undisputed champ at 168 pounds.

The card gets going at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV. Canelo and Plant are expected to make their ring walks sometime after midnight. It’s going to be a late night, but this fight is a must-watch for any boxing fan. Canelo is a -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Plant is a +600 underdog. The round total is 9.5 with the under priced to -115.

On the other hand, the undercard is nothing special. If you’re paying for this fight I suppose you’ve spent the money so you might as well watch. But if you’d rather relax a bit and then catch the main event, you’re probably not going to miss out on much. The most notable bout is Anthony Dirrell vs. Marcos Hernandez, simply because Dirrell is a former super middleweight titleholder. Dirrell is a -380 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Hernandez is a +290 underdog.

If you choose to skip on the undercard, just get around your TV (or live stream) by a little after 11 p.m. That should be fine to catch the megafight at super middleweight.

Full Card for Canelo Álvarez vs. Caleb Plant