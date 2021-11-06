Live updates for 2021 Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up its 2021 season on Saturday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 8:30 p.m. ET, but before then, qualifying will take place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. and will air on Track Pass and NBC Sports Live.
Austin Cindric is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed by John H. Nemechek (+380), and A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson (both at +450). Those four drivers are also the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title. There are 38 other drivers taking part but if it comes down to the wire between two or more of the four finalists, we probably will see the non-contenders backing off.
Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.
2021 Xfinity Series Championship, entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Qualifying time
|1
|Ryan Sieg
|38
|27.765
|2
|J.J. Yeley
|7
|28.038
|3
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|28.043
|4
|Landon Cassill
|4
|28.063
|5
|Stephen Leicht
|13
|28.162
|6
|Timmy Hill
|61
|28.395
|7
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|TBD
|8
|Alex Labbe
|36
|TBD
|9
|Austin Cindric
|22
|TBD
|10
|Bayley Currey
|15
|TBD
|11
|Blaine Perkins
|23
|TBD
|12
|Brandon Brown
|68
|TBD
|13
|Brandon Jones
|19
|TBD
|14
|Brett Moffitt
|2
|TBD
|15
|Daniel Hemric
|18
|TBD
|16
|David Starr
|66
|TBD
|17
|Dylan Lupton
|26
|TBD
|18
|Gray Gaulding
|74
|TBD
|19
|Harrison Burton
|20
|TBD
|20
|Jade Buford
|48
|TBD
|21
|Jeb Burton
|10
|TBD
|22
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|0
|TBD
|23
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|TBD
|24
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|17
|TBD
|25
|Joey Gase
|52
|TBD
|26
|John Hunter Nemechek
|54
|TBD
|27
|Josh Williams
|92
|TBD
|28
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|TBD
|29
|Justin Haley
|11
|TBD
|30
|Kyle Sieg
|39
|TBD
|31
|Kyle Weatherman
|47
|TBD
|32
|Matt Mills
|5
|TBD
|33
|Michael Annett
|1
|TBD
|34
|Myatt Snider
|2
|TBD
|35
|Noah Gragson
|9
|TBD
|36
|Riley Herbst
|98
|TBD
|37
|Sage Karam
|31
|TBD
|38
|Sam Mayer
|8
|TBD
|39
|Sheldon Creed
|78
|TBD
|40
|Spencer Boyd
|90
|TBD
|41
|Stefan Parsons
|99
|TBD
|42
|Tommy Joe Martins
|44
|TBD