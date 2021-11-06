 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Live updates for 2021 Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2021 Xfinity Series Championship takes place on November 6th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Phoenix Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the garage after qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Can-Am 500 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 11, 2016 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Robert Laberge/NASCAR via Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up its 2021 season on Saturday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 8:30 p.m. ET, but before then, qualifying will take place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. and will air on Track Pass and NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed by John H. Nemechek (+380), and A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson (both at +450). Those four drivers are also the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title. There are 38 other drivers taking part but if it comes down to the wire between two or more of the four finalists, we probably will see the non-contenders backing off.

Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.

2021 Xfinity Series Championship, entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Qualifying time
Pos. Driver Car # Qualifying time
1 Ryan Sieg 38 27.765
2 J.J. Yeley 7 28.038
3 Ryan Vargas 6 28.043
4 Landon Cassill 4 28.063
5 Stephen Leicht 13 28.162
6 Timmy Hill 61 28.395
7 A.J. Allmendinger 16 TBD
8 Alex Labbe 36 TBD
9 Austin Cindric 22 TBD
10 Bayley Currey 15 TBD
11 Blaine Perkins 23 TBD
12 Brandon Brown 68 TBD
13 Brandon Jones 19 TBD
14 Brett Moffitt 2 TBD
15 Daniel Hemric 18 TBD
16 David Starr 66 TBD
17 Dylan Lupton 26 TBD
18 Gray Gaulding 74 TBD
19 Harrison Burton 20 TBD
20 Jade Buford 48 TBD
21 Jeb Burton 10 TBD
22 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0 TBD
23 Jeremy Clements 51 TBD
24 Joe Graf, Jr. 17 TBD
25 Joey Gase 52 TBD
26 John Hunter Nemechek 54 TBD
27 Josh Williams 92 TBD
28 Justin Allgaier 7 TBD
29 Justin Haley 11 TBD
30 Kyle Sieg 39 TBD
31 Kyle Weatherman 47 TBD
32 Matt Mills 5 TBD
33 Michael Annett 1 TBD
34 Myatt Snider 2 TBD
35 Noah Gragson 9 TBD
36 Riley Herbst 98 TBD
37 Sage Karam 31 TBD
38 Sam Mayer 8 TBD
39 Sheldon Creed 78 TBD
40 Spencer Boyd 90 TBD
41 Stefan Parsons 99 TBD
42 Tommy Joe Martins 44 TBD

