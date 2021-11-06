Live updates for 2021 Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up its 2021 season on Saturday with the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. The green flag drops at 8:30 p.m. ET, but before then, qualifying will take place to determine the starting lineup. Qualifying gets started at 5:35 p.m. and will air on Track Pass and NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +350, and is followed by John H. Nemechek (+380), and A.J. Allmendinger and Noah Gragson (both at +450). Those four drivers are also the Championship 4 competing for the season-ending playoff title. There are 38 other drivers taking part but if it comes down to the wire between two or more of the four finalists, we probably will see the non-contenders backing off.

Here is the full entry list for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship. We’ll update the qualifying results as they come in.