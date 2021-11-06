 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for final round of the World Wide Technology Championship

The final round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off at 7:15 a.m. ET on Sunday at the El Camaleon in Playa Del Carmen in Mexico. We have a full list of tee times.

By DKNation Staff
Viktor Hovland of Norway and Anirban Lahiri of India shake hands on the 18th green during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course on November 06, 2021 in Playa del Carmen. Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Norway’s Viktor Hovland looks to get his first win of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, where at -19 after three rounds he holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch.

Hovland’s major experience combined with his lead has him at -145 to close it out tomorrow on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him is Justin Thomas at -16, three shots off the pace and at +350 to bring it home. Gooch is at +380 despite being in second place, and with a T3 in 2019 as his best career finish in a PGA event, it makes sense the wagering community has less faith in his attempt to take home the trophy.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round on the Golf Channel Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 4 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
1:10 PM Viktor Hovland Talor Gooch
1:00 PM Justin Thomas Carlos Ortiz
12:50 PM J.J. Spaun Sergio Garcia
12:40 PM Andrew Landry Aaron Wise
12:30 PM Scottie Scheffler Brendon Todd
12:20 PM Joaquin Niemann Seamus Power
12:10 PM Denny McCarthy John Huh
12:00 PM James Hahn Michael Thompson
11:45 AM Tyrrell Hatton Nick Taylor
11:35 AM Matt Kuchar Garrick Higgo
11:25 AM Doug Ghim Billy Horschel
11:15 AM Anirban Lahiri Matthew Wolff
11:05 AM Danny Willett Adam Long
10:55 AM Abraham Ancer Roberto Díaz
10:45 AM Alex Noren C.T. Pan
10:35 AM Charles Howell III Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:25 AM Tyler Duncan Brian Stuard
10:10 AM Aaron Rai Troy Merritt
10:00 AM Joel Dahmen Henrik Norlander
9:50 AM Brendan Steele Matt Fitzpatrick
9:40 AM Danny Lee Martin Laird
9:30 AM Justin Rose Ryan Palmer
9:20 AM Tony Finau Sepp Straka
9:10 AM Keith Mitchell Adam Hadwin
9:00 AM Thomas Detry Maverick McNealy
8:50 AM Keegan Bradley Bill Haas
8:35 AM Hudson Swafford Patton Kizzire
8:25 AM Scott Piercy Chris Kirk
8:15 AM Charl Schwartzel Tom Hoge
8:05 AM Rickie Fowler Andrew Putnam
7:55 AM Doc Redman Kevin Tway
7:45 AM Patrick Reed Chez Reavie
7:35 AM Vincent Whaley Andrew Novak
7:25 AM Brandt Snedeker Russell Henley
7:15 AM Greyson Sigg Adam Svensson

