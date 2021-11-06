Full list of tee times for final round of the World Wide Technology Championship

Norway’s Viktor Hovland looks to get his first win of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, where at -19 after three rounds he holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch.

Hovland’s major experience combined with his lead has him at -145 to close it out tomorrow on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him is Justin Thomas at -16, three shots off the pace and at +350 to bring it home. Gooch is at +380 despite being in second place, and with a T3 in 2019 as his best career finish in a PGA event, it makes sense the wagering community has less faith in his attempt to take home the trophy.

The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round on the Golf Channel Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

