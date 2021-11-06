Full list of tee times for final round of the World Wide Technology Championship

Norway’s Viktor Hovland looks to get his first win of the 2021-22 PGA Tour season at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday, where at -19 after three rounds he holds a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch.
Hovland’s major experience combined with his lead has him at -145 to close it out tomorrow on the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Behind him is Justin Thomas at -16, three shots off the pace and at +350 to bring it home. Gooch is at +380 despite being in second place, and with a T3 in 2019 as his best career finish in a PGA event, it makes sense the wagering community has less faith in his attempt to take home the trophy.
The final round of the tournament gets underway on Sunday morning. You can watch coverage of the final round on the Golf Channel Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Below is a full list of tee times for the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday.
2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 4 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|1:10 PM
|Viktor Hovland
|Talor Gooch
|1:00 PM
|Justin Thomas
|Carlos Ortiz
|12:50 PM
|J.J. Spaun
|Sergio Garcia
|12:40 PM
|Andrew Landry
|Aaron Wise
|12:30 PM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Brendon Todd
|12:20 PM
|Joaquin Niemann
|Seamus Power
|12:10 PM
|Denny McCarthy
|John Huh
|12:00 PM
|James Hahn
|Michael Thompson
|11:45 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Nick Taylor
|11:35 AM
|Matt Kuchar
|Garrick Higgo
|11:25 AM
|Doug Ghim
|Billy Horschel
|11:15 AM
|Anirban Lahiri
|Matthew Wolff
|11:05 AM
|Danny Willett
|Adam Long
|10:55 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Roberto Díaz
|10:45 AM
|Alex Noren
|C.T. Pan
|10:35 AM
|Charles Howell III
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|10:25 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Brian Stuard
|10:10 AM
|Aaron Rai
|Troy Merritt
|10:00 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Henrik Norlander
|9:50 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:40 AM
|Danny Lee
|Martin Laird
|9:30 AM
|Justin Rose
|Ryan Palmer
|9:20 AM
|Tony Finau
|Sepp Straka
|9:10 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Adam Hadwin
|9:00 AM
|Thomas Detry
|Maverick McNealy
|8:50 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Bill Haas
|8:35 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Patton Kizzire
|8:25 AM
|Scott Piercy
|Chris Kirk
|8:15 AM
|Charl Schwartzel
|Tom Hoge
|8:05 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Andrew Putnam
|7:55 AM
|Doc Redman
|Kevin Tway
|7:45 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Chez Reavie
|7:35 AM
|Vincent Whaley
|Andrew Novak
|7:25 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Russell Henley
|7:15 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Adam Svensson