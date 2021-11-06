We’re entering Moving Day of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, and Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead at -13 over Scottie Scheffler at El Camaleon in Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Wolff is listed at +350 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, and given his 61 to be the leader after the opening round, he is a favorite to win the tournament and go wire-to-wire. Scheffler checks in at +500, with Viktor Hovland (-10, +550), Justin Thomas (-9, +700), and Aaron Wise (-9, +1400) rounding out the rest of the leaderboard.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. Coverage of the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship will air on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and the times will be the same on Sunday as well. Notice golfers will be going off both tees on Saturday due to potential weather implications.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday.