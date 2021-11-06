We’re entering Moving Day of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, and Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead at -13 over Scottie Scheffler at El Camaleon in Riviera Maya in Mexico.
Wolff is listed at +350 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, and given his 61 to be the leader after the opening round, he is a favorite to win the tournament and go wire-to-wire. Scheffler checks in at +500, with Viktor Hovland (-10, +550), Justin Thomas (-9, +700), and Aaron Wise (-9, +1400) rounding out the rest of the leaderboard.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. Coverage of the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship will air on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and the times will be the same on Sunday as well. Notice golfers will be going off both tees on Saturday due to potential weather implications.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday.
2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|9:19 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Joel Dahmen
|Tony Finau
|9:19 AM
|Danny Willett
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Adam Long
|9:30 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Brendon Todd
|Roberto Díaz
|9:30 AM
|Henrik Norlander
|Brendan Steele
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|9:41 AM
|Alex Noren
|Doc Redman
|Nick Taylor
|9:41 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Keith Mitchell
|C.T. Pan
|9:52 AM
|Charles Howell III
|Joaquin Niemann
|Seamus Power
|9:52 AM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Patton Kizzire
|Adam Hadwin
|10:03 AM
|Denny McCarthy
|John Huh
|Thomas Detry
|10:03 AM
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Scott Piercy
|Danny Lee
|10:14 AM
|Martin Laird
|Matt Kuchar
|Garrick Higgo
|10:14 AM
|Chris Kirk
|Kevin Tway
|Tyler Duncan
|10:25 AM
|Doug Ghim
|James Hahn
|Andrew Landry
|10:25 AM
|Justin Rose
|Maverick McNealy
|Adam Svensson
|10:36 AM
|Justin Thomas
|J.J. Spaun
|Russell Henley
|10:36 AM
|Brian Stuard
|Charl Schwartzel
|Patrick Reed
|10:47 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Billy Horschel
|Ryan Palmer
|10:47 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Aaron Rai
|Andrew Novak
|10:58 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Sergio Garcia
|Talor Gooch
|10:58 AM
|Greyson Sigg
|Troy Merritt
|Tom Hoge
|11:09 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Bill Haas
|Anirban Lahiri
|11:09 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Rickie Fowler
|11:20 AM
|Matthew Wolff
|Scottie Scheffler
|Carlos Ortiz
|11:20 AM
|Hudson Swafford
|Vincent Whaley