Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday

The third round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off at 9:19 a.m. ET on Saturday at the Mayakoba on El Camaleon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. We have a full list of tee times.

By David Fucillo
Matthew Wolff of the United States talks with his caddie Nick Heinen on the 17th hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba on El Camaleon golf course on November 05, 2021 in Playa del Carmen. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We’re entering Moving Day of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship, and Matthew Wolff holds a two-shot lead at -13 over Scottie Scheffler at El Camaleon in Riviera Maya in Mexico.

Wolff is listed at +350 to win the title at DraftKings Sportsbook, and given his 61 to be the leader after the opening round, he is a favorite to win the tournament and go wire-to-wire. Scheffler checks in at +500, with Viktor Hovland (-10, +550), Justin Thomas (-9, +700), and Aaron Wise (-9, +1400) rounding out the rest of the leaderboard.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning. Coverage of the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship will air on Saturday from 2-5 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel, and the times will be the same on Sunday as well. Notice golfers will be going off both tees on Saturday due to potential weather implications.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
9:19 AM Andrew Putnam Joel Dahmen Tony Finau
9:19 AM Danny Willett Tyrrell Hatton Adam Long
9:30 AM Abraham Ancer Brendon Todd Roberto Díaz
9:30 AM Henrik Norlander Brendan Steele Matt Fitzpatrick
9:41 AM Alex Noren Doc Redman Nick Taylor
9:41 AM Sepp Straka Keith Mitchell C.T. Pan
9:52 AM Charles Howell III Joaquin Niemann Seamus Power
9:52 AM Brandt Snedeker Patton Kizzire Adam Hadwin
10:03 AM Denny McCarthy John Huh Thomas Detry
10:03 AM Christiaan Bezuidenhout Scott Piercy Danny Lee
10:14 AM Martin Laird Matt Kuchar Garrick Higgo
10:14 AM Chris Kirk Kevin Tway Tyler Duncan
10:25 AM Doug Ghim James Hahn Andrew Landry
10:25 AM Justin Rose Maverick McNealy Adam Svensson
10:36 AM Justin Thomas J.J. Spaun Russell Henley
10:36 AM Brian Stuard Charl Schwartzel Patrick Reed
10:47 AM Aaron Wise Billy Horschel Ryan Palmer
10:47 AM Keegan Bradley Aaron Rai Andrew Novak
10:58 AM Michael Thompson Sergio Garcia Talor Gooch
10:58 AM Greyson Sigg Troy Merritt Tom Hoge
11:09 AM Viktor Hovland Bill Haas Anirban Lahiri
11:09 AM Chez Reavie Rickie Fowler
11:20 AM Matthew Wolff Scottie Scheffler Carlos Ortiz
11:20 AM Hudson Swafford Vincent Whaley

