F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Mexican Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One is in Mexico City this weekend for the latest race. The Mexican Grand Prix airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and makes its return this weekend.

Qualifying for the race will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPNews and ESPN Deportes. F1 qualifying lasts one hour and is broken up into three periods with an intermission in between each period. The first period runs 20 minutes and features all 200 drivers trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in this period are eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 of the starting grid.

After an intermission, the second qualifying period is 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cars competing for a new fastest time. The five slowest cars in the second period are eliminated and placed in spots 11-15 of the starting grid. After a second intermission, the final ten drivers race over ten minutes to compete for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to secure the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -165. Lewis Hamilton follows at +215 and he is followed by Sergio Perez at +900. Verstappen leads F1 with nine poles this season in 17 races. Hamilton follows with three, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc each have two, and Lando Norris has one.

How to watch qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Nov 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

