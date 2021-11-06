 clock menu more-arrow no yes

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for Mexican Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By David Fucillo
Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team’s British driver Lewis Hamilton powers his car during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City on October 30, 2016. Photo credit should read PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One is in Mexico City this weekend for the latest race. The Mexican Grand Prix airs Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. The race was canceled last year due to COVID-19 and makes its return this weekend.

Qualifying for the race will take place Saturday at 4 p.m. and will air on ESPNews and ESPN Deportes. F1 qualifying lasts one hour and is broken up into three periods with an intermission in between each period. The first period runs 20 minutes and features all 20 drivers trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in this period are eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 of the starting grid.

After an intermission, the second qualifying period is 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cars competing for a new fastest time. The five slowest cars in the second period are eliminated and placed in spots 11-15 of the starting grid. After a second intermission, the final ten drivers race over ten minutes to compete for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite to secure the pole position at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -165. Lewis Hamilton follows at +215 and he is followed by Sergio Perez at +900. Verstappen leads F1 with nine poles this season in 17 races. Hamilton follows with three, Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc each have two, and Lando Norris has one.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, Nov 6
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
10 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
19 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
20 George Russell Williams Racing 63

