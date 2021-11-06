How to watch F1 qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Mexico City this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexican Grand Prix. The race did not run last year due to COVID-19, but it is back for the first time since 2019.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, but qualifying will determine the starting grid on Saturday at 4 p.m. Qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will be available on ABC and through WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying runs for approximately one hour and is broken up into three periods with an intermission in between each. The first period features 20 cars on the track for 20 minutes with the slowest five eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 on the starting grid. The second period is 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cards, and the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim the pole with odds at -165. Considering he’s claimed nine poles in 17 races, this is not at all surprising. Lewis Hamilton has three poles this season and follows at +215. Sergio Perez is +900 to claim the pole.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Sat, Nov 6

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list