How to watch F1 qualifying at the Mexican Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Alexander Albon of Thailand driving the (23) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB15 on track during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Mexico City this weekend at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the Mexican Grand Prix. The race did not run last year due to COVID-19, but it is back for the first time since 2019.

The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, but qualifying will determine the starting grid on Saturday at 4 p.m. Qualifying will air on ESPNews and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will be available on ABC and through WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Mexican Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying runs for approximately one hour and is broken up into three periods with an intermission in between each. The first period features 20 cars on the track for 20 minutes with the slowest five eliminated and placed in spots 16-20 on the starting grid. The second period is 15 minutes with the remaining 15 cards, and the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to claim the pole with odds at -165. Considering he’s claimed nine poles in 17 races, this is not at all surprising. Lewis Hamilton has three poles this season and follows at +215. Sergio Perez is +900 to claim the pole.

How to watch qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix

Date: Sat, Nov 6
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNews, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No.
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10
9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77
10 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6
15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47
17 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5
19 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14
20 George Russell Williams Racing 63

