Live updates for F1 qualifying at Mexican Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in the Mexico City this weekend for the first time in two years. The Mexican Grand Prix was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it returns on Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and it will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will run from 4 to 5 p.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN Deportes to determine the starting grid. The 20 drivers will race to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages with a 20-minute stage determining spots 16-20, a 15 minute stage determining 11-15, and a final ten minutes to determine pole position and spots 2-10 for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen will look to claim his tenth pole of the season and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -165. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+215), Sergio Perez (+900), Charles Lecler (+1400), and Valtteri Bottas (+1600). It’s a steep drop-off from there, with Carlos Sainz installed at +4000.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Mexican Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.