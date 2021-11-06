 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Live updates for F1 qualifying at Mexican Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to Mexico City for the Mexican Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

By David Fucillo
A general view of parc ferme as pole position qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrates with second place qualifier Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and third place qualifier Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 26, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in the Mexico City this weekend for the first time in two years. The Mexican Grand Prix was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but it returns on Sunday at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on ABC and it will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

On Saturday, qualifying will run from 4 to 5 p.m. ET on ESPNews and ESPN Deportes to determine the starting grid. The 20 drivers will race to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages with a 20-minute stage determining spots 16-20, a 15 minute stage determining 11-15, and a final ten minutes to determine pole position and spots 2-10 for Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen will look to claim his tenth pole of the season and is the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with odds installed at -165. He is followed by Lewis Hamilton (+215), Sergio Perez (+900), Charles Lecler (+1400), and Valtteri Bottas (+1600). It’s a steep drop-off from there, with Carlos Sainz installed at +4000.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Mexican Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2021 Mexican Grand Prix, entry list

Position Driver Car No. Finish
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 33 TBD
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 44 TBD
3 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing 11 TBD
4 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 16 TBD
5 Carlos Sainz, Jr. Scuderia Ferrari 55 TBD
6 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 3 TBD
7 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 4 TBD
8 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 10 TBD
9 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team 77 TBD
10 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda 22 TBD
11 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 TBD
12 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 99 TBD
13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 18 TBD
14 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 6 TBD
15 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN 7 TBD
16 Mick Schumacher Uralkali Haas F1 Team 47 TBD
17 Nikita Mazepin Uralkali Haas F1 Team 9 TBD
18 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 5 TBD
19 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 14 TBD
20 George Russell Williams Racing 63 TBD

