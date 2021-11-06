How to watch USC vs. Arizona State via live online stream

The USC Trojans and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 10 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. After a promising start to the season on the field, Arizona State will look to avoid their third straight loss.

It’s not a great sign when your Week 1 head coach already has a different head coaching job in November, but that’s the kind of season it has been for USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) as Clay Helton is now leading the Georgia Southern Eagles. Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) dealt with a ton of distractions with an ongoing NCAA investigation and after a 5-1 start, the Sun Devils lost by two touchdowns in consecutive games against the Utah Utes and Washington State Cougars.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is an 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -365 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +280 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.