How to watch No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri via live online stream

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Georgia continues to roll through the SEC without issues as they head into Saturday’s game as heavy favorites.

Georgia (8-0, 6-0 SEC) is coming off a 34-7 victory over the Florida Gators, which was helped by scoring 21 points in the final 2:16 of the first half, and outside of their season-opening win over the Clemson Tigers, the Bulldogs have won every game by at least 17 points. Missouri (4-4, 1-3 SEC) needs to earn some impressive wins to become bowl eligible as the biggest issue has been defense, which ranks No. 111 in opponent yards per play against FBS opponents.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 39.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are unavailable. The point total set at 59.5.