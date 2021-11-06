How to watch No. 3 Alabama vs. LSU via live online stream

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. This annual matchup doesn’t quite have the excitement surrounding it as it typically does, but plenty of talent will be on the field Saturday night.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) is coming off of a bye and still has all of their goals ahead of them, but the margin for error is very small after their loss to the Texas A&M Aggies last month. LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC) went into their bye week with a loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in the first game since the announcement that 2021 will bed Ed Orgeron’s final season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 28.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -5000 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +2000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.