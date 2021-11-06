How to watch SMU vs. Memphis via live online stream

The SMU Mustangs and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. SMU dropped from the list of unbeatens for a matchup against a Memphis team that lost four of their last five games.

SMU (7-1, 3-1 AAC) dropped to third place in the conference standings behind the Houston Cougars and Cincinnati Bearcats, both of which are undefeated in AAC play, after the Mustangs lost to Houston on the road. Every Memphis (4-4, 1-3 AAC) loss had come by a single possession till a 24-7 loss to the UCF Knights in their last time out as the Tigers return to the field off a bye week.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

SMU is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Memphis a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 70.5.