How to watch No. 25 Pitt vs. Duke via live online stream

The No. 25 Pittsburgh Panthers and Duke Blue Devils meet up in Week 10 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Pittsburgh remains in the top spot of their division despite last week’s loss, while Duke could be nearing the end of an era.

Pittsburgh (6-2, 3-1 ACC) lost their first conference game of the season in a 38-34 home defeat to the Miami Hurricanes, but the Panthers still cracked the top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings update. Duke (3-5, 0-4 ACC) was blown out for the second week in a row to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons off of a bye, and the Blue Devils could be among the many teams looking for a new head coach this offseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1600 on the moneyline. That makes Duke a +900 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.