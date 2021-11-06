How to watch No. 2 Cincinnati vs. Tulsa via live online stream

The No. 2 Cincinnati Bearcats and Tulsa Golden Hurricane meet up in Week 10 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Cincinnati (8-0, 4-0 AAC) will continue to be the No. 1 topic of college football as long as they remain undefeated, but they looked less than impressive in wins over the Navy Midshipmen and Tulane Green Wave, both of whom had just one victory heading into the game. Tulsa (3-5, 2-2 AAC) will have an extra day of rest after playing on Friday last week but is coming off a bad loss to Navy coming off a bye week their last time out.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2000 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +1000 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.