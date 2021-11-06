How to watch No. 18 Kentucky vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 10 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Kentucky cracked the top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal, but the Wildcats are in danger of losing their third straight game.

Kentucky (6-2, 4-2 SEC) is alone in second place in the SEC East and lost each of their last two matchups to the Georgia Bulldogs and Mississippi State Bulldogs with a bye week in between, so it’s been nearly a month since the Wildcats won a game. Tennessee (4-4, 2-3 SEC) is coming off a bye and lost consecutive games to the Ole Miss Rebels and Alabama Crimson Tide and will enter the day in third place in the division.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

This game is listed as a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams are getting -110 moneyline odds, with the point total set at 56.5.