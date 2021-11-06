How to watch No. 11 Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia via live online stream

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 10 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. With just one loss, Oklahoma State has an outside shot at the College Football Playoff, but everything would have to go right.

Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) bounced back from a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones and blew out the Kansas Jayhawks 55-3, outrushing them 535-143 and created three turnovers. West Virginia (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) is coming off an impressive victory over Iowa State, and all but one loss came by one possession.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.