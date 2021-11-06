How to watch No. 9 Wake Forest vs. North Carolina via live online stream

The No. 9 Wake Forest Demon Deacons and North Carolina Tar Heels meet up in Week 10 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Wake Forest cracked the top 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings update, and the Demon Deacons will remain in the conversation if they keep on winning.

Wake Forest (8-0, 5-0 ACC) plays at a very fast tempo with a fun offense to watch, and they rank No. 9 in the country in yards per play with a defense that struggles, coming in at No. 76 in that category. North Carolina (4-4, 3-3 ACC) failed to meet expectations this season, and a tough final stretch of the season continues with three more ranked opponents over their final four games.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

North Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 76.5.