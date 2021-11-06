How to watch No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington via live online stream

The No. 4 Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies meet up in Week 10 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Oregon has to be happy with where they landed in the first College Football Playoff rankings reveal and if they run the table, they’re in great position to remain inside the top four.

Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) is the only team in the conference with less than three losses, so the Ducks are the Pac-12’s only hope for a Playoff spot as they go for their fourth consecutive win. Washington (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) hasn’t seen a whole lot of promise in Year 2 under Jimmy Lake, but the Huskies are coming off wins over the Arizona Wildcats and Stanford Cardinal, both of which are in last place in their respective divisions.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Washington a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.