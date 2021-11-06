 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Army vs. Air Force via live online stream

The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons face off Saturday, November 6th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Wake Forest at Army Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Army Black Knights and Air Force Falcons meet up in Week 10 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The triple-option attack will be on in full force in a game where passes will become extremely rare.

Army (4-3) went into the bye week following a 70-56 home loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and has run the ball on 89% of their snaps this season, the highest rate in the country. Air Force (6-2, 3-2 Mountain West) ranks second in that stat at 87% and had a four-game losing streak snapped prior to their bye week at home against the San Diego State Aztecs.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Air Force is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Army a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 37.5.

