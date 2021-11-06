How to watch No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Texas A&M via live online stream

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers and No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 10 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The game of the weekend in college football has massive implications for the SEC West.

Auburn (6-2, 3-1 SEC) will enter Saturday’s game a half-game behind the Alabama Crimson Tide and is coming off consecutive impressive wins over the Arkansas Razorbacks and Ole Miss Rebels. Texas A&M (6-2, 3-2 SEC) is coming off a bye week, so they’ve got the situational advantage on Saturday and will look look for their fourth straight victory, a streak that started with a win over Alabama.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.