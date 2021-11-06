What channel No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Navy is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Navy Midshipmen meet up in Week 10 at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC. Notre Dame continues to lurk as the College Football Playoff rankings are starting to be revealed.

I’m not sure if there has ever been less discussion about a top-10 Notre Dame (7-1) team, but the Fighting Irish continue to find ways to win despite having an offense that ranks No. 83 in yards per play against FBS opponents and a defense that is 59th in that category. Navy (2-6, 2-4 AAC) earned their second win of the year on Friday of last week against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, but offense has been an issue for the Midshipmen as they rank ahead of only the New Mexico Lobos and Southern Miss Eagles in yards per play.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 21-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes Navy a +850 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.5.