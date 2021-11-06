How to watch No. 24 San Diego State vs. Hawai’i via live online stream

The No. 24 San Diego State Aztecs and Hawai’i Warriors meet up in Week 10 at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Kickoff is set for 11:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. San Diego State is inside the top 25 of the first College Football Playoff rankings update despite suffering their first loss of the season.

San Diego State (7-1, 3-1 Mountain West) is lost to the Fresno State Bulldogs at home last weekend, so the Aztecs will need some help to climb back to the top of the West division. Hawai’i (4-5, 1-3 Mountain West) is coming off a road loss to the Utah State Aggies, and the Rainbow Warriors have some work to do to reach a bowl game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

San Diego State is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Hawai’i a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 44.5.