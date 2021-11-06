How to watch Texas vs. Iowa State via live online stream

The Texas Longhorns and Iowa State Cyclones meet up in Week 10 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs expected much more from 2021, but it will be interesting to see how they will respond down the stretch of the regular season.

Texas (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) is on a three-game losing streak and had double-digit leads in each of those matchups in large part due to a defense that ranks No. 99 in opponent yards per play against FBS teams. Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) still has an outside chance at earning a spot in the Big 12 title, but a road loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers made that opportunity rather slim for a team with high expectations in the preseason.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa State is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -250 on the moneyline. That makes Texas a +200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.