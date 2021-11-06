How to watch Penn State vs. Maryland via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Maryland Terrapins meet up in Week 10 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Penn State has a good chance to get on track, while Maryland just snapped a losing streak.

Penn State (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss after a road defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes to drop the Nittany Lions out of the rankings. Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) lost three straight games till last week’s 38-35 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers and will look for consecutive home wins.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -425 on the moneyline. That makes Maryland a +320 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.