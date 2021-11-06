How to watch No. 5 Michigan State vs. Purdue via live online stream

The No. 5 Michigan State Spartans and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 10 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Michigan State will need to come ready to play even after the program’s biggest win in recent history.

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) came back to beat the Michigan Wolverines last weekend to remain undefeated and one of the stories of the year in college football with a program whose projected season win total was just four in Year 2 under Mel Tucker. Purdue (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) is coming off a road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and the Spartans will have their hands full with the Boilermakers’ explosive wide receiver David Bell.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan State is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.