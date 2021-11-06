How to watch No. 9 Michigan vs. Indiana via live online stream

The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 10 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Michigan will look to pick up the pieces and get back on the right track heading into a tough final three games.

Michigan (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) picked up their first loss of the season in a fantastic game against the Michigan State Spartans last weekend, but the Wolverines should not overlook any opponent with the Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes still to play over the final stretch of the regular season. Indiana (2-6, 0-5 Big Ten) is playing nowhere close to the level they were at in 2020 on a four-game losing streak with their only wins coming against Idaho and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Michigan is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 51.