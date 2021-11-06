How to watch No. 6 Ohio State vs. Nebraska via live online stream

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers meet up in Week 10 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Ohio State will look to avoid a letdown after a big win, while Scott Frost needs a victory over a top program in the worst way.

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) is coming off a hard-fought victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions and has a couple weeks before huge games against the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines to end the season. Nebraska (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) is a hard team to explain because they have the statistics of a solid team but for whatever reason, the Cornhuskers keep falling short. Nebraska ranks inside the top 22 in yards per play offensively and defensively, and the only other programs that can say that are the Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, Iowa State Cyclones ... and Ohio State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -630 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +450 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.5