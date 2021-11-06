How to watch No. 12 Baylor vs. TCU via live online stream

The No. 12 Baylor Bears and TCU Horned Frogs meet up in Week 10 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. It will be strange to see TCU without Gary Patterson on the sideline as the Horned Frogs are set to enter a new era.

Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) became the latest team to beat the Texas Longhorns despite trailing by double digits as the Bears will go for their fourth consecutive win. TCU (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost three straight games before the university and Patterson parted ways after he spent the last 21 seasons in Fort Worth. Jerry Kill will be the interim coach moving forward.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Baylor is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.