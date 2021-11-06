How to watch No. 22 Iowa vs. Northwestern via live online stream

The No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Despite consecutive losses, Iowa cracked the top 25 in the first College Football Playoff rankings update.

Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) won each of their first six games, but the Hawkeyes’ turnover luck ran out and were defeated by the Purdue Boilermakers and Wisconsin Badgers in consecutive weeks, but they should get back on track. Northwestern (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) was blown out in each of their last two games against the Michigan Wolverines and Minnesota Golden Gophers.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Iowa is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes Northwestern a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 40.5.