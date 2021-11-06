USC vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 10

Saturday’s late Pac-12 game will feature two south division teams in weird spots as the USC Trojans head out to Tempe to battle the Arizona State Sun Devils. the game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) managed to end a two-game losing skid by slipping by Arizona for a 41-34 win last Saturday. The story coming out of that game is the quarterback controversy between Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart as late in the contest, Slovis was surprisingly yanked for the freshman Dart, who led the Trojans on a scoring drive to give them enough of a cushion to hang on. Interim head coach has played coy with the media this week about who will start against ASU, so we’ll see come Saturday night.

Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has surrendered their positioning at the top of the south division standings with back-to-back losses and will look to get back on track on Saturday. They inexplicably lost to Washington State 34-21 last Saturday in a game where they turned the ball over five times. A second straight loss to a team with an interim head coach would be disastrous.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

USC: 50th overall, 20th offense, 86th defense

Arizona State: 29th overall, 32nd offense, 31st defense

Injury update

USC

TE Michael Trigg Doubtful - Leg

DL Kobe Pepe Questionable - Shoulder

DL Jamar Sekona Questionable - Undisclosed

CB Greg Johnson Questionable - Knee

TE Josh Falo Questionable - Arm

RB Kenan Christon Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Nick Figueroa Questionable - Undisclosed

WR Drake London Out for the season - Ankleis out for season

CB Adonis Otey Questionable - Wrist

RB Brandon Campbell Questionable - Undisclosed

DT Ishmael Sopsher Questionable - Leg

Arizona State

RB Rachaad White Probable - Undisclosed

DL Amiri Johnson Questionable - Undisclosed

DL Omarr Norman-Lott Questionable - Hand

TE Jake Ray Questionable - Undisclosed

LB Jordan Banks Questionable - Undisclosed

Safety Evan Fields Questionable - Hamstring

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

USC: 3-5 ATS

Arizona State: 3-5 ATS

Total

USC: Over 5-3

Arizona State: Over 3-5

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

USC: 8th overall, 9th offense, 6th defense

Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Arizona State -9.5

Total: 61

Moneyline: Arizona State -365, USC +280

Opening line: Arizona -8.5

Opening total: 58.5

Weather

57 degrees, 5 MPH winds ENE

The Pick

Over 61

Both teams have offenses capable of 30+ on the board, even if one of them is dealing with a QB battle late in the regular season. Both teams are going to be throwing everything at the wall to keep their respective seasons in an upright position and desperation makes good for the over to be in play here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.