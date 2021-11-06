USC vs. Arizona State picks and best bets for Week 10

Saturday’s late Pac-12 game will feature two south division teams in weird spots as the USC Trojans head out to Tempe to battle the Arizona State Sun Devils. the game will kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
USC (4-4, 3-3 Pac-12) managed to end a two-game losing skid by slipping by Arizona for a 41-34 win last Saturday. The story coming out of that game is the quarterback controversy between Kedon Slovis and Jaxson Dart as late in the contest, Slovis was surprisingly yanked for the freshman Dart, who led the Trojans on a scoring drive to give them enough of a cushion to hang on. Interim head coach has played coy with the media this week about who will start against ASU, so we’ll see come Saturday night.
Arizona State (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has surrendered their positioning at the top of the south division standings with back-to-back losses and will look to get back on track on Saturday. They inexplicably lost to Washington State 34-21 last Saturday in a game where they turned the ball over five times. A second straight loss to a team with an interim head coach would be disastrous.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
USC: 50th overall, 20th offense, 86th defense
Arizona State: 29th overall, 32nd offense, 31st defense
Injury update
USC
TE Michael Trigg Doubtful - Leg
DL Kobe Pepe Questionable - Shoulder
DL Jamar Sekona Questionable - Undisclosed
CB Greg Johnson Questionable - Knee
TE Josh Falo Questionable - Arm
RB Kenan Christon Questionable - Undisclosed
DL Nick Figueroa Questionable - Undisclosed
WR Drake London Out for the season - Ankleis out for season
CB Adonis Otey Questionable - Wrist
RB Brandon Campbell Questionable - Undisclosed
DT Ishmael Sopsher Questionable - Leg
Arizona State
RB Rachaad White Probable - Undisclosed
DL Amiri Johnson Questionable - Undisclosed
DL Omarr Norman-Lott Questionable - Hand
TE Jake Ray Questionable - Undisclosed
LB Jordan Banks Questionable - Undisclosed
Safety Evan Fields Questionable - Hamstring
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
USC: 3-5 ATS
Arizona State: 3-5 ATS
Total
USC: Over 5-3
Arizona State: Over 3-5
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
USC: 8th overall, 9th offense, 6th defense
Arizona State: 28th overall, 30th offense, 26th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Arizona State -9.5
Total: 61
Moneyline: Arizona State -365, USC +280
Opening line: Arizona -8.5
Opening total: 58.5
Weather
The Pick
Over 61
Both teams have offenses capable of 30+ on the board, even if one of them is dealing with a QB battle late in the regular season. Both teams are going to be throwing everything at the wall to keep their respective seasons in an upright position and desperation makes good for the over to be in play here.
