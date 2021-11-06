No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington picks and best bets for Week 10

We head to the Pacific Northwest for a classic Pac-12 North rivalry on Saturday evening as the No. 4 Oregon Ducks head up to Seattle to meet the Washington Huskies. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
If the season ended right now, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) would be one of the fortunate four teams actually competing for a national championship as they were slotted at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Ducks looked like a well-oiled machine last Saturday when crushing Colorado for a 52-29 victory in Eugene. They amounted over 550 yards of total offense on 7.9 yards per play and were led by quarterback Anthony Brown, who had a solid afternoon throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns.
Washington (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) is riding a two-game winning streak and did just enough to slip by Stanford with a 20-13 victory last Saturday. Defensively, the Huskies limited the Cardinal to just 4.5 yards per play and both Brendan Radley-Hiles and Jackson Sirmon got respective interceptions off Stanford QB Tanner McKee.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oregon: 23rd overall, 13th offense, 44th defense
Washington: 59th overall, 75th offense, 40th defense
Injury update
Oregon
Safety Jordan Happle Questionable - Hand
RB Sean Dollars Questionable - Knee
TE Patrick Herbert Questionable - Knee
OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Questionable - Ankle
OL Kingsley Suamataia Out for season - Left Team
Washington
WR Alex Cook Questionable - Concussion
LB Ryan Bowman Out for season - Shoulder
TE Quentin Moore Out indefinitely - Undisclosed
LB Edefuan Ulofoshio Out for season - Arm
OT Jaxson Kirkland Out indefinitely - Undisclosed
RB Richard Newton Out for season - Knee
DL Sam Taimani Out indefinitely - Undisclosed
Safety Cameron Williams Out indefinitely - Undisclosed
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oregon: 2-6 ATS
Washington: 2-6 ATS
Total
Oregon: Over 4-4
Washington: Over 1-7
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oregon: 9th overall, 8th offense, 7th defense
Washington: 16th overall, 15th offense, 19th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oregon -7
Total: 48.5
Moneyline: Oregon -265, Washington +215
Opening line: Oregon -6.5
Opening total: 50.5
Weather
43 degrees, 5 MPH Winds, Cloudy, 54% chance of rain
The Pick
Oregon -7
Hammering the Ducks here on principle just based on Washington head coach Jimmy Lake trash talking the Ducks as recruiting rivals and “academic prowess” this week. Lake has already suggested that the comments were taken out of context but the damage has already been done. This is already a heated rivalry and I’m sure Mario Cristobal and crew will take extra delight in pasting their border rivals to the north. Oregon rolls here.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.