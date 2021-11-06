No. 4 Oregon vs. Washington picks and best bets for Week 10

We head to the Pacific Northwest for a classic Pac-12 North rivalry on Saturday evening as the No. 4 Oregon Ducks head up to Seattle to meet the Washington Huskies. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

If the season ended right now, Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Pac-12) would be one of the fortunate four teams actually competing for a national championship as they were slotted at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings this week. The Ducks looked like a well-oiled machine last Saturday when crushing Colorado for a 52-29 victory in Eugene. They amounted over 550 yards of total offense on 7.9 yards per play and were led by quarterback Anthony Brown, who had a solid afternoon throwing for 307 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) is riding a two-game winning streak and did just enough to slip by Stanford with a 20-13 victory last Saturday. Defensively, the Huskies limited the Cardinal to just 4.5 yards per play and both Brendan Radley-Hiles and Jackson Sirmon got respective interceptions off Stanford QB Tanner McKee.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oregon: 23rd overall, 13th offense, 44th defense

Washington: 59th overall, 75th offense, 40th defense

Injury update

Oregon

Safety Jordan Happle Questionable - Hand

RB Sean Dollars Questionable - Knee

TE Patrick Herbert Questionable - Knee

OL Jackson Powers-Johnson Questionable - Ankle

OL Kingsley Suamataia Out for season - Left Team

Washington

WR Alex Cook Questionable - Concussion

LB Ryan Bowman Out for season - Shoulder

TE Quentin Moore Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio Out for season - Arm

OT Jaxson Kirkland Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

RB Richard Newton Out for season - Knee

DL Sam Taimani Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

Safety Cameron Williams Out indefinitely - Undisclosed

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oregon: 2-6 ATS

Washington: 2-6 ATS

Total

Oregon: Over 4-4

Washington: Over 1-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oregon: 9th overall, 8th offense, 7th defense

Washington: 16th overall, 15th offense, 19th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon -7

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Oregon -265, Washington +215

Opening line: Oregon -6.5

Opening total: 50.5

Weather

43 degrees, 5 MPH Winds, Cloudy, 54% chance of rain

The Pick

Oregon -7

Hammering the Ducks here on principle just based on Washington head coach Jimmy Lake trash talking the Ducks as recruiting rivals and “academic prowess” this week. Lake has already suggested that the comments were taken out of context but the damage has already been done. This is already a heated rivalry and I’m sure Mario Cristobal and crew will take extra delight in pasting their border rivals to the north. Oregon rolls here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.